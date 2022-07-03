Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $659.95 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $784.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,000.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

