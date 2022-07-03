Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

