Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

