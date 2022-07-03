Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 52.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,842 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,017. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

