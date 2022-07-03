Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,526 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.