Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

