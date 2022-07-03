National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.09.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$144.79 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$128.50 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.97.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares in the company, valued at C$2,013,213,304.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

