National Bankshares Trims MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$31.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.45.
Shares of MEG opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.
In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,688,132.90. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
