National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

