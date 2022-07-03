Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

