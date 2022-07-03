Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in General Motors by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 21,175,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,044,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

