Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 516.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,535 shares of company stock worth $12,071,661. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $76.85. 2,186,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,799. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.