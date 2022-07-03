Naviter Wealth LLC Has $11.57 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,575 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 1.22% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457,622 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,412 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,350,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,803,000.

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 293,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,500. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

