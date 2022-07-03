Naviter Wealth LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.