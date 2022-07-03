Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

