Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,887,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.90.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.03. 335,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

