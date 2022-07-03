Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 192,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. 21,453,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.