Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of ELS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. 844,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,883. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

