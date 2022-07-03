Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Centerspace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Centerspace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSR. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,656. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $74.99 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

