Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. 4,273,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

