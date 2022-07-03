Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 4,148,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.