Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 7.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 124,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,225. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

