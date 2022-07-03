NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,638.0 days.

NIPNF remained flat at $$39.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Get NEC alerts:

NEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.