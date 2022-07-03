NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $138,162.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

