Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

