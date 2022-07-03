NeuroChain (NCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $174,732.61

NeuroChain (NCC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NeuroChain has a market capitalization of $174,732.61 and approximately $9.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeuroChain has traded 61.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NeuroChain Coin Profile

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,695,567 coins. NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

Buying and Selling NeuroChain

