New Century Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,963. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.28. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

