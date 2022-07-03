New Century Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Century Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.7% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

