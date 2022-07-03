New Century Advisors LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. New Century Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after buying an additional 226,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 853,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

