New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

UTHR traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $238.00. 250,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,726. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,740 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

