New Century Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.9% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $301.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day moving average of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $294.29 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

