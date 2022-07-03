New Century Advisors LLC Sells 50,400 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Century Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,242,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 8,517,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,043,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.