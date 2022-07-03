New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in New Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 3,595,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,162. The company has a market cap of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

