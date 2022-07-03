NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (NFTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, NFTX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $11.75 million and $72,728.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $28.48 or 0.00149415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

