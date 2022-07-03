Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 419,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,162. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.54. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

