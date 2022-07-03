Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $111.64. 934,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,813. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

