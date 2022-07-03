NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,975 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $14,255,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NULG stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.