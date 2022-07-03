Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 83.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE JEMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,714. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.