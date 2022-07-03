Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,133. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.