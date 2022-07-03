Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 203,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,989. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 42,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $478,835.97. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,835.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,941,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,678,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 933,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

