Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NUO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.74. 47,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert bought 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.