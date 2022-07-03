NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.74.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

