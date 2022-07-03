Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0480 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $241.26 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

