Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.40.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

