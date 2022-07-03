Offshift Price Hits $0.47 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $68,149.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,083.63 or 0.99951399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00041448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00024398 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

