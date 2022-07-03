Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OCPNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 181,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,286. Olympus has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

