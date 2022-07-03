Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OCPNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 181,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,286. Olympus has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

