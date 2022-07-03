OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OMF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

