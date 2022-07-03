Opacity Hits One Day Volume of $12,964.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $12,964.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

