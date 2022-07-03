Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 11,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $244,158. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.