Oppenheimer Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $62.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.
In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,253. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
