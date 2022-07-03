Oppenheimer Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $62.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,253. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

